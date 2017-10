Catalan Crisis Continues Spain is taking a hard line to stop the northeastern region of Catalonia from breaking away. Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with Raphael Minder of The New York Times.

Catalan Crisis Continues Europe Catalan Crisis Continues Catalan Crisis Continues Audio will be available later today. Spain is taking a hard line to stop the northeastern region of Catalonia from breaking away. Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with Raphael Minder of The New York Times. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor