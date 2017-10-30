Paul Manafort Surrenders To Federal Law Enforcement

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

According to news reports, President Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, has been taken into custody this morning. The arrest stems from the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election. Investigators have been presenting their evidence to a federal grand jury here in Washington and an indictment was expected to come today. Now it apparently has. We are joined now in our studio by NPR's justice correspondent Ryan Lucas.

Ryan, what do we know at this point about the charges against Manafort?

RYAN LUCAS, BYLINE: Well, there really aren't many details at this point. The New York Times and a couple of other outlets are reporting that Manafort has been asked to turn himself in. We do not know what the charges are. That is something that we will hopefully find out as the day goes on. But as I said, details very sparse at the moment.

MARTIN: Scant at this point. Also, according to The New York Times, there was a second arrest. A second man has been detained, someone named Rick Gates. What can you tell us about him?

LUCAS: Well, Gates is a longtime protege and kind of business associate of Manafort's. They worked together in Ukraine where Manafort did a fair amount of lobbying and consulting work for former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, helped him win the presidency in Ukraine in 2010. And that work is some of the stuff that has come under scrutiny from investigators both, we believe, in the special counsel's office but most certainly on Capitol Hill.

MARTIN: I mean, this is why this is getting so much attention. This is not an insignificant figure in the Trump orbit. This was the former campaign manager Paul Manafort, who, as you note, had some controversial ties to Ukraine. Just take a step back and remind us, give us the full scope of Manafort, his business dealings and what had been suspect for so long.

LUCAS: Well, kind of stepping back on Manafort's entire career. He worked in the late '70s and early '80s for Republican campaigns. He then started a lobbying firm in D.C. with another figure in the Russia questions is Roger Stone, who's been an adviser to the president - informal adviser, at least. So they started a lobbying company in the '80s. Manafort made money in that business over the years. And then in the early 2000s, he went overseas and started - as I said, he was advising Viktor Yanukovych in Ukraine, who was a pro-Russian politician.

He was overthrown in popular protests in 2014, I believe. And he ended up fleeing to Russia. But the business work that Manafort did for Yanukovych has come under a lot of scrutiny in part because of their alleged documents of off-the-books payments to Manafort that Ukrainian lawmakers, at least, say kind of tie him into very shady business dealings.

MARTIN: So that brings up an important point to make. The scope of Robert Mueller's investigation is not limited to possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. That is the central question, but they've made it clear that this is a broad investigation. And so what we might see come out of these - of this Manafort detention, arrest, indictment is something that may not even have anything to do with the Trump campaign. We just don't know at this point.

LUCAS: That is correct. Now, the founding document of Mueller's investigation allows him to pursue other matters that may arise over the course of the probe that are totally, as you noted, unrelated to Russia. So this could be money laundering, it could be lobbying. We don't know yet. But as you noted, it does not have to be tied to the question that a lot of people are focused on, which is possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

MARTIN: And just briefly, what does it tell us about the pace of the investigation? I mean, this isn't a low-level figure. As we noted, this is a big figure. Does it mean more indictments are likely?

LUCAS: I...

MARTIN: Unclear.

LUCAS: It's really hard to say at this point. There's the possibility that he could be - that Mueller could be trying to use Manafort to get to people closer into Trump's circle. But without knowing the charges at this point and seeing where this will go, we just have to wait and see.

MARTIN: Yeah, it's a developing story. We will bring you the details as we have them. NPR's Ryan Lucas covers justice for us. Thanks so much, Ryan.

LUCAS: Thank you.

