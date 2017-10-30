Special Counsel Robert Mueller Makes First Charges In Investigation
The Justice Department has laid out a description of how early and how often Russian agents reached out to President Trump's then-nascent campaign in 2016; a former foreign policy aide has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about the matter. Separately, Trump's former campaign chairman and a top aide were charged with money laundering.