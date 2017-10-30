Accessibility links

Senate Judiciary Committee Member On What's Ahead For Mueller's Investigation Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, Democrat of Rhode Island, sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee. He joins NPR's Mary Louise Kelly to talk about former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort's indictment and what else is ahead for special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the U.S. election.
NPR logo Senate Judiciary Committee Member On What's Ahead For Mueller's Investigation

NPRPolitics

There's More To It

Politics

Senate Judiciary Committee Member On What's Ahead For Mueller's Investigation

Senate Judiciary Committee Member On What's Ahead For Mueller's Investigation

Audio will be available later today.
Heard on All Things Considered

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, Democrat of Rhode Island, sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee. He joins NPR's Mary Louise Kelly to talk about former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort's indictment and what else is ahead for special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the U.S. election.

NPRPolitics

There's More To It