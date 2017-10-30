Senate Judiciary Committee Member On What's Ahead For Mueller's Investigation
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, Democrat of Rhode Island, sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee. He joins NPR's Mary Louise Kelly to talk about former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort's indictment and what else is ahead for special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the U.S. election.