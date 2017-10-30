Actor Anthony Rapp Alleges Kevin Spacey Assaulted Him In The 1980s
In Hollywood, over the weekend more allegations of sexual assault came to light, as actor Anthony Rapp shared his account of an incident that happened in the '80s with Buzzfeed. Actor Kevin Spacey, allegedly assaulted Rapp, then 14, when they were working on Broadway. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Adam Vary, who broke the story.