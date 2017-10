Aid Groups Work To Help Syria's Displaced People NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with CARE Country Director Wouter Schaap. The humanitarian organization is ramping up its efforts in Syria where thousands have been displaced by ISIS' presence, the country's civil war and other fighting.

