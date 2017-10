The Architecture Behind The Quintessential Haunted House NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Mary Jo Bowling from Curbed on why Victorian architecture came to be associated with everything spooky and scary.

The Architecture Behind The Quintessential Haunted House Architecture The Architecture Behind The Quintessential Haunted House The Architecture Behind The Quintessential Haunted House Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Mary Jo Bowling from Curbed on why Victorian architecture came to be associated with everything spooky and scary. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor