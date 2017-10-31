Accessibility links

Trump Administration Offers $60 Million To Help Several African Nations Fight Terrorism The Trump administration plans to contribute up to $60 million to help five nations in Africa's Sahel region to build up a counterterrorism force. The news comes as Congress looks more closely at U.S. military activities in a the region following an ambush that killed four American service members in Niger.
