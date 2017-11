Online Advertisers React As Tech Firms Face Congress Rachel Martin talks to Randall Rothenberg of the Interactive Advertising Bureau, a trade group that represents Facebook, Twitter, Google and includes NPR, about social media and government oversight.

Online Advertisers React As Tech Firms Face Congress Media Online Advertisers React As Tech Firms Face Congress Online Advertisers React As Tech Firms Face Congress Audio will be available later today. Rachel Martin talks to Randall Rothenberg of the Interactive Advertising Bureau, a trade group that represents Facebook, Twitter, Google and includes NPR, about social media and government oversight. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor