Dodgers Defeat Astros To Force A Final World Series Game The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series Tuesday night in LA, forcing a Game 7 to determine the series winner.

Dodgers Defeat Astros To Force A Final World Series Game Sports Dodgers Defeat Astros To Force A Final World Series Game Dodgers Defeat Astros To Force A Final World Series Game Audio will be available later today. The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series Tuesday night in LA, forcing a Game 7 to determine the series winner. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor