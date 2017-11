Witnesses Describe NYC Bike Path Attack They heard a commotion, the sound of crumpled metal and finally gunshots. Witnesses described the chaos as a man deliberately drove a truck into bicyclists and pedestrians in New York City.

Witnesses Describe NYC Bike Path Attack Around the Nation Witnesses Describe NYC Bike Path Attack Witnesses Describe NYC Bike Path Attack Audio will be available later today. They heard a commotion, the sound of crumpled metal and finally gunshots. Witnesses described the chaos as a man deliberately drove a truck into bicyclists and pedestrians in New York City. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor