New York Attack: Listen The Dramatic Dispatch Audio
"Pedestrian hit"

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/561313965/561329418" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
'Another Pedestrian Hit': Listen To The Dramatic N.Y. Attack Dispatch Audio

'Another Pedestrian Hit': Listen To The Dramatic N.Y. Attack Dispatch Audio

Police gather at the scene of Monday's attack in New York City. Andy Kiss/Getty Images

Andy Kiss/Getty Images

Police gather at the scene of Monday's attack in New York City.

Andy Kiss/Getty Images

Dispatch audio from the New York Police Department recorded as Monday's attack unfolded in the city reveals a dramatic — and often tense — response. At least eight were killed and more than a dozen were injured.

Listen to six moments from the first 10 minutes after reports of pedestrians hit and shots fired came in:

(NPR obtained this audio via Broadcastify)

First, around 3:07 p.m. ET the dispatcher mentions pedestrians hit at West St. and Chambers St.:

"Pedestrian hit"

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/561313965/561329418" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Then, about a minute later, reports of "shots fired," and talk of sending additional units to West St. and Chambers St. The suspect's weapons were later said to be a paintball gun and a pellet gun.

"Shots Fired"

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/561313965/561329452" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

About a minute after that, the dispatcher asks for the condition on the scene:

"Multiple buses"

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/561313965/561329491" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

There's more back-and-forth, often repetitive, for about a minute between the dispatcher and officers on the scene. Expressing some anger at the dispatcher, someone jumps in and advises "no further transmissions," directing people to get ambulances, a patrol supervisor and to "stop questioning the units, get them some back up":

"No further transmissions"

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/561313965/561329654" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

"One-Henry," code for an officer on site, is then reported to have a suspect in custody. And those on the ground advise that they are now looking at a "mass casualty situation":

"Mass casualty situation"

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/561313965/561330152" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Then, less than 10 minutes after the first report of shots fired, a more somber ask to shut down traffic because "it's going to be a crime scene":

"Crime scene"

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/561313965/561330548" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

The dispatch goes on for the rest of the afternoon as officers repeatedly relay locations, requests for road closures and questions around whether there are any outstanding suspects and the status of the injured.

