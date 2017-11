Federal Terrorism Charges Filed Against Suspect In NYC Terror Attack The latest from New York, where prosecutors have filed federal terrorism charges against the suspect in Tuesday's terror attack. Mayor Bill de Blasio says he should "rot in prison for the rest of his life."

Federal Terrorism Charges Filed Against Suspect In NYC Terror Attack Around the Nation Federal Terrorism Charges Filed Against Suspect In NYC Terror Attack Federal Terrorism Charges Filed Against Suspect In NYC Terror Attack Audio will be available later today. The latest from New York, where prosecutors have filed federal terrorism charges against the suspect in Tuesday's terror attack. Mayor Bill de Blasio says he should "rot in prison for the rest of his life." NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor