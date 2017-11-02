How Facebook's Ads Could Change Following The Russian Debacle Facebook's celebrity executives — Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg — were not on Capitol Hill yesterday when Congress grilled the company's top lawyer about incendiary Russian ads on the platform. Instead, they were on an earnings call with investors announcing a 79 percent jump in profits, fueled by the company's dominance in online advertising. NPR's Aarti Shahani looks at how advertising is the key to Facebook's success and how that may change following the Russian debacle.

