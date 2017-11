Houston Celebrates First-Ever World Series Win After Astros Clinch Championship Houston is celebrating its first-ever World Series victory after a thrilling conclusion to the baseball season against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The victory energized residents still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey's flooding.

