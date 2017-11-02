How The Trump Administration Is Running The Department Of Agriculture
Today, President Trump's controversial pick for the top scientist position with USDA, Sam Clovis, pulled out of consideration for the job. Journalist Michael Lewis had been reporting on the Department of Agriculture under the Trump administration before Thursday. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Lewis about his article and how the Trump administration is running the department.