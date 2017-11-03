Facing 60 Days In Jail, He Flees The Courthouse. Now He Faces More Time

A 19-year-old man in Ohio walked out of court just after being sentenced to 60 days in jail, leading police on a car chase before he crashed into an SUV. He's likely to face more charges for fleeing.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with the story of a lesson not learned. In Wadsworth, Ohio, Cyrus Matthews was in court being sentenced. His offense - road rage. Mr. Matthews was not happy as the judge was reading that he would serve 60 days in prison, so he ran out of the courthouse, got into a car, sped off and crashed into an SUV. Police got him back. He is likely to face a felony charge for fleeing. And - what do I know? - but maybe put him in handcuffs in the courtroom this time. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.