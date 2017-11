Uzbek Attacker's Past Draws Attention To Diversity Visa Lottery Program The suspect in the New York terror attack was a native of Uzbekistan who came to the U.S. through a visa lottery system. Now that program is under heightened scrutiny.

Uzbek Attacker's Past Draws Attention To Diversity Visa Lottery Program U.S. Uzbek Attacker's Past Draws Attention To Diversity Visa Lottery Program Uzbek Attacker's Past Draws Attention To Diversity Visa Lottery Program Audio will be available later today. The suspect in the New York terror attack was a native of Uzbekistan who came to the U.S. through a visa lottery system. Now that program is under heightened scrutiny. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor