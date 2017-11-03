Twitter Employee Temporarily Takes Trump's Account Offline

For 11 minutes Thursday evening, President Trump's Twitter account was deactivated. It was caused by a Twitter employee on their last day of work, the company said.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. For 11 minutes yesterday, there was silence on the most famous Twitter account in the world. President Trump's Twitter feed was briefly deactivated by an employee on their last day of work at Twitter. When any of his 41.7 million followers clicked on @realDonaldTrump during that period, all they saw was an error message - sorry, that page doesn't exist. It's unclear whether the employee messed with the account intentionally or whether it was just an honest mistake. Twitter is investigating. It's MORNING EDITION.

