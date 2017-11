Spanish Judge Issues Warrant For Deposed Catalan President The Spanish government took control of the Catalan region a week ago. Separatist politicians were jailed on Thursday. On Friday, a judge issued an arrest warrant for the deposed Catalan president.

The Spanish government took control of the Catalan region a week ago. Separatist politicians were jailed in Madrid on Thursday, pending a trial. And Friday, a Spanish judge issued an arrest warrant for the deposed Catalan president.