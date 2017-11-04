Prediction

Our panelists predict now that Paul Manafort's in trouble, who will be the next person to get indicted.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

In just a minute, we're going to ask our panelists to predict, now that Paul Manafort's in trouble, who will be the next person to get indicted and why.

Now, panel, who's going to get indicted next? Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: The guy who OK'd bands playing on Southwest Airlines.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Conspiracy against the United States - Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: The person who on Halloween put Veggie-O's in my kid's candy bag.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: Dwayne Johnson because we're going to put a stop to this Rock in 2020 thing right now.

SAGAL: Yes.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we're going to ask you about it right here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Helen Hong, Faith Salie, Alonzo Bodden.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks to all of you for coming. Thanks to the audience at home. I'm Peter Sagal. We're going to see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR.

