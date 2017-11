Taking Back 'Allahu Akbar' Allahu akbar is a phrase said by Muslims in prayers and greetings, but has also been yelled by terrorists. Scott Simon speaks with playwright Wajahat Ali about his op-ed, "I Want 'Allahu Akbar' Back."

