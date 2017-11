Spain Issues Arrest Warrant For Catalan Leader A Spanish judge has issued an arrest warrant for ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who fled to Belgium after his regional government was dissolved over its declaration of independence.

A Spanish judge has issued an arrest warrant for ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who fled to Belgium after his regional government was dissolved over its declaration of independence.