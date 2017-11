How To Shop For A Plan In The ACA Marketplace Last week marked the beginning of open enrollment on the healthcare exchanges set up under the Affordable Care Act. It's the first time they've been open under the Trump administration.

How To Shop For A Plan In The ACA Marketplace Health Care How To Shop For A Plan In The ACA Marketplace How To Shop For A Plan In The ACA Marketplace Audio will be available later today. Last week marked the beginning of open enrollment on the healthcare exchanges set up under the Affordable Care Act. It's the first time they've been open under the Trump administration. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor