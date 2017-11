Trump To Decide Fate Of 50,000 Haitians Living In U.S. With Protected Status Haitians are facing several challenges as UN Peacekeepers withdraw from the island after a 13-year mission. President Trump is set to announce an end to protective status for some 50,000 Haitians living in the U.S. NPR's Carrie Kahn just returned from Haiti where she sat down with the Caribbean nation's new president.