Commerce Secretary Says His Investment In A Shipping Firm Tied To Russia Isn't Problematic
Commerce Secretary Says His Investment In A Shipping Firm Tied To Russia Isn't Problematic
Audio will be available later today.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has significant holdings in a Russian shipping company that does business with an energy company who's owners include Vladimir Putin's son-in-law and an oligarch subject to U.S. sanctions. Ross failed to disclose the connection in his confirmation hearings, but says there's nothing improper.