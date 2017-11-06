Accessibility links

Commerce Secretary Says His Investment In A Shipping Firm Tied To Russia Isn't Problematic Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has significant holdings in a Russian shipping company that does business with an energy company who's owners include Vladimir Putin's son-in-law and an oligarch subject to U.S. sanctions. Ross failed to disclose the connection in his confirmation hearings, but says there's nothing improper.
Heard on All Things Considered

