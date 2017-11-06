Understanding How Trump Does Business And Who He Does It With
Audio will be available later today.
One of President Trump's signature projects during his days as a businessman was Trump SoHo in Manhattan. Now the Mueller investigation is reportedly looking into the finances of that project, developed by a firm called Bayrock. NPR's Embedded podcast looked at the checkered history of the Bayrock Group and one of its key figures, Felix Sater.