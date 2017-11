Ex-Spy On What His CIA Experience Taught Him About China Randy Phillips spent 28 years with the CIA, most recently serving as the chief CIA representative in China. He talks about what the U.S.'s leverage is when it comes to managing China's ambitions.

Randy Phillips spent 28 years with the CIA, most recently serving as the chief CIA representative in China. He talks about what the U.S.'s leverage is when it comes to managing China's ambitions.

Audio will be available later today.