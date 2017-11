Did Sean Combs Change Is Name Again? The artist formerly known as Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy and Diddy announced over the weekend that he now wants to go by "Brother Love." On Monday, he said he was only joking.

The artist formerly known as Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy and Diddy announced over the weekend that he now wants to go by "Brother Love." On Monday, he said he was only joking.