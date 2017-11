Ronan Farrow On 'Harvey Weinstein's Army Of Spies' Mary Louise Kelly talks to Ronan Farrow, whose article in The New Yorker says that Harvey Weinstein hired people to track actresses and journalists to prevent abuse allegations from surfacing.

Ronan Farrow On 'Harvey Weinstein's Army Of Spies' Media Ronan Farrow On 'Harvey Weinstein's Army Of Spies' Ronan Farrow On 'Harvey Weinstein's Army Of Spies' Audio will be available later today. Mary Louise Kelly talks to Ronan Farrow, whose article in The New Yorker says that Harvey Weinstein hired people to track actresses and journalists to prevent abuse allegations from surfacing. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor