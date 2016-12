Mondo Cozmo is one of the most promising artists in the Los Angeles music scene at the moment. It's the project of Joshua Ostrander, formerly of Eastern Conference Champions, who has emerged with a collection of evocative pop singles. "Shine" was a standout of his KCRW performance.

SET LIST

"Shine"

Photo: Brian Feinzimer/KCRW.

Watch Mondo Cozmo's full Morning Becomes Eclectic session at KCRW.com.