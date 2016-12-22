Accessibility links

Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting presents live concerts: folk, country and the blues
Helen White and Wayne Henderson performing live on Mountain Stage.

Josh Saul /Mountain Stage

Helen White and Wayne Henderson performing live on Mountain Stage.

Josh Saul /Mountain Stage

Wayne Henderson On Mountain Stage

World-renowned luthier and finger-picking legend Wayne Henderson returns to Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Va. Often called "the world's greatest guitar maker," the southwestern Virginia native has been fixing and constructing instruments for over 50 years for artists like Elvis Presley, Neil Young, Gillian Welch and Doc Watson. In 1995, the National Endowment for the Arts awarded Henderson a National Heritage Fellowship, the highest honor given to folk and traditional artists. There's a 10-year waiting list for Henderson's instruments (even if your name is Eric Clapton), and at the time of this 2015 recording, Henderson was working on making his 661st guitar. Once he gets to the 666th, he promises to "donate it to my preacher and let him deal with it."

Wayne Henderson's latest release is Thumb To Thumb: The Museum Recordings, recorded in Henderson's luthier workshop in Rugby, Va. For this performance, Henderson's joined by Helen White on fiddle, guitar and background vocals and Jeff Little on the ivory keys.

SET LIST
  • "Alabama Jubilee"
  • "Leather Britches"
  • "Are You Tired Of Me, My Darling"
  • "Orange Blossom Special"
  • "Steel Guitar Rag"
John Paul White On Mountain Stage

The singer-songwriter plays songs from his long-awaited second solo release, Beulah, live onstage.

John Paul White On Mountain Stage

Aoife O'Donovan On Mountain Stage

Hear the singer-songwriter play songs from her second solo album, In The Magic Hour, live onstage.

Aoife O'Donovan On Mountain Stage

We Banjo 3 On Mountain Stage

Hear the Irish band play its mix of swing, soul and banjo live onstage in West Virginia.

We Banjo 3 On Mountain Stage

Shovels & Rope On Mountain Stage

Hear the husband-and-wife roots duo perform new songs from Little Seeds onstage in West Virginia.

Shovels & Rope On Mountain Stage

Foy Vance On Mountain Stage

The Northern Irish singer-songwriter plays new songs from The Wild Swan live in West Virginia.

Foy Vance On Mountain Stage

Dan Tyminski And Ronnie Bowman On Mountain Stage

The two beloved bluegrass vocalists come together for a live performance in Elkins, W.Va.

Dan Tyminski And Ronnie Bowman On Mountain Stage

The Steel Wheels On Mountain Stage

Hear a live set recorded in the Americana band's hometown of Harrisonburg, Va.

The Steel Wheels On Mountain Stage

Rhiannon Giddens On Mountain Stage

The singer and banjo player performs live at the Augusta Heritage Festival in West Virginia.

Rhiannon Giddens On Mountain Stage

