André Previn On Piano Jazz

Conductor, composer, and pianist André Previn has received multiple Lifetime Achievement Awards, including honors from the Kennedy Center, the London Symphony Orchestra, and the Grammy Awards. Previn achieved an exceptional reputation as a jazz pianist in a series of recordings he made in the 1950s and '60s.

On this 1990 Piano Jazz, Previn plays a special treatment of "Stormy Weather" and then joins Marian McPartland for an improvisation of "Stars Fell on Alabama."

Originally broadcast in the fall of 1990.

Set List