Accessibility links

Special Series

All Songs TV

Great new music videos, picked by All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton
YouTube

All Songs TV

Daniel Norgren, 'Desperate Hour' (Live At Pickathon)

In August 2016, Swedish singer-songwriter Daniel Norgren made his first U.S. appearance. His music, however, is indigenous to this soil: His rock-steady ragtime piano playing has a chooglin' ease, and his voice would be right at home echoing off the walls of Levon Helm's barn.

For Pickathon's Luna Sessions, he premiered "Desperate Hour" — an unreleased track from the sessions that yielded 2013's Buck — accompanied by Anders Grahn on bass and Erik Berndtsson on percussion. The keys on Norgren's piano look like coffee-stained teeth, and Berndtsson drums with abandon on top of it. Everything feels makeshift; for this kind of music, that's a good fit.

SET LIST
  • "Desperate Hour"
[+] read more[-] less

More From All Songs TV

Alvvays, 'Next Of Kin' (Live)

Watch

Alvvays, performing live at Pickathon Woods Stage. Bill Purcell/opbmusic hide caption

toggle caption Bill Purcell/opbmusic

All Songs TV

Alvvays, 'Next Of Kin' (Live)

opbmusic.org

The Canadian band brings infectious energy and danceable jangle pop to the Woods Stage.

Lucinda Williams, Live In Concert

Watch

Lucinda Williams performs at Lincoln Center Out Of Doors. Ebru Yildiz for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Ebru Yildiz for NPR

Front Row

Lucinda Williams, Live In Concert

Watch the legendary singer-songwriter perform a three-song set at Damrosch Park in New York City.

iLe, Live In Concert

Watch

NPR Music Live in Concert: iLe played live at Damrosch Park in New York on August 4, 2016. Ebru Yildiz/Ebru Yildiz hide caption

toggle caption Ebru Yildiz/Ebru Yildiz

Front Row

iLe, Live In Concert

Watch the subtle singer, known for her work in Calle 13, perform live at New York's Damrosch Park.

Back To Top