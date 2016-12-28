Christian Lopez Band On Mountain Stage

The up-and-coming Americana outfit Christian Lopez Band makes its debut on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. Born and raised in Martinsburg, W.Va., leading man Christian Lopez started out in an AC/DC-flavored classic rock band before heading to Nashville in his late teens to work with renowned roots producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson). But don't let that switch fool you: Although his current band takes folk-country cues from The Avett Brothers, Lopez says he can't shake off "Angus Young [as] a huge face-making inspiration."

Weeks after Rolling Stone named him the Best Newcomer of Americana Fest 2015, Lopez brought his band back to West Virginia for a rollicking performance capped off by "Will I See You Again," a song that conjures the wild, wonderful sounds of the Mountain State so well that the West Virginia Division of Tourism made it the soundtrack to their #GoToWV campaign.

Christian Lopez Band's debut full-length is Onward, out now on Blaster Records. For this performance, Lopez is joined by Chelsea McBee on banjo and background vocals, Mark Shottinger on bass and Pete Teselsky on drums.

SET LIST