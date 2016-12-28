Looking Back To Move Forward: Celebrating Jazz Artists We Lost in 2016

2016 brought a lot of loss to the music community: Leonard Cohen, Sharon Jones, David Bowie and Prince, just to name a few. Jazz also lost great players from Paul Bley to Gato Barbieri to the three we're profiling this hour on Jazz Night in America — vibraphonist Bobby Hutcherson, harmonica player Toots Thielemans and bassist Victor Bailey.

JNIA host Christian McBride interviews Hutcherson's son, Teddy, about his dad; talks to Thielemans' pianist, Kenny Werner; and pays a personal tribute to Bailey. Rare live recordings of Thielemans and Hutcherson come from the Jazz at Lincoln Center archives.