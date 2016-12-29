The Robert Glasper Experiment took a left turn with the recording of its new album, ArtScience. Instead of recruiting big-name guests, the core quartet wrote and recorded it entirely on its own. The band continues to expand on its genre-hopping sound — rooted in jazz but exploring elements of R&B, hip-hop and more — particularly in this performance of "Day To Day."

SET LIST

"Day To Day"

Photo: Brian Lowe/KCRW.

Watch The Robert Glasper Experiment's full Morning Becomes Eclectic session at KCRW.com.