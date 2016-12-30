Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz
Loston Harris On Piano Jazz
For more than a decade, Loston Harris has headlined at Bemelmans Bar in Manhattan, delighting audiences with his smooth, soulful voice and piano style. Harris began his jazz career as a drummer, but was encouraged by mentor Ellis Marsalis to switch to the piano. There, he discovered a new instrument and a new musical world.
In this 1999 episode of Piano Jazz, Harris performs "I Just Can't See For Looking." Marian McPartland also joins him for a rousing duet of Ellington's "Do Nothing 'Til You Hear From Me."
Originally broadcast in the spring of 1999.
Set List
- "Gee Baby, Ain't I Good To You" (Razaf, Redman)
- "I Just Can't See For Looking" (Robinson, Stanford)
- "Tea For Two" (Youmans, Caesar)
- "Absolutely No One But You" (Harris, Greenberg)
- "In The Days Of Our Love" (McPartland)
- "This Time The Dream's On Me" (Arlen, Mercer)
- "Nancy (With The Laughing Face)" (Van Heusen, Silvers)
- "Do Nothing 'Til You Hear From Me" (Ellington, Russell)
- "Come Dance With Me" (Cahn, Van Heusen)
- "Bluesology" (Jackson)