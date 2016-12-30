Loston Harris On Piano Jazz

For more than a decade, Loston Harris has headlined at Bemelmans Bar in Manhattan, delighting audiences with his smooth, soulful voice and piano style. Harris began his jazz career as a drummer, but was encouraged by mentor Ellis Marsalis to switch to the piano. There, he discovered a new instrument and a new musical world.

In this 1999 episode of Piano Jazz, Harris performs "I Just Can't See For Looking." Marian McPartland also joins him for a rousing duet of Ellington's "Do Nothing 'Til You Hear From Me."

Originally broadcast in the spring of 1999.

Set List