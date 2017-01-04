Accessibility links

Tall Heights On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/508085632/508087723" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

The progressive folk duo Tall Heights makes its debut on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. Although they could easily pass for the indie Swedish brothers of First Aid Kit, Tall Heights' founding members, Tim Harrington and Paul Wright, actually hail from Massachusetts. Specifically, they come from the forward-thinking Boston folk community that's built up the choral harmonies of Darlingside and The Ballroom Thieves.

As set openers "Spirit Cold" and "Back To Autumn" show, the warmth of Tall Heights' music comes — however improbably — from the band's beautiful invocation of winter and its guitar-driven journey into lovely, dark and deep woods.

Tall Heights' latest release is Neptune, which also acts as the band's major-label debut on Sony Music Masterworks. This set features an expanded band line-up with Harrington on lead vocals and guitar, Wright on lead vocals and cello, Paul Dumas on percussion and Oliver Hill on keyboards and electric guitar.

SET LIST
  • "Spirit Cold"
  • "Back To Autumn"
  • "Two Blue Eyes"
  • "Holding On, Holding Out"
