Singer-songwriter James Vincent McMorrow collaborated with three hip-hop producers — including Drake's not-so-secret weapon, Nineteen85 — to create his latest masterpiece, We Move. Each of McMorrow's albums has been a big leap forward, and this one finds him finally coming out of his shell, as you can hear on "Rising Water."

"Rising Water"

Photo: Lori Paulson/KCRW.

