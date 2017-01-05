Accessibility links

Watch James Vincent McMorrow Perform 'Rising Water' Live For KCRWKCRW

Singer-songwriter James Vincent McMorrow collaborated with three hip-hop producers — including Drake's not-so-secret weapon, Nineteen85 — to create his latest masterpiece, We Move. Each of McMorrow's albums has been a big leap forward, and this one finds him finally coming out of his shell, as you can hear on "Rising Water."

SET LIST
  • "Rising Water"

Photo: Lori Paulson/KCRW.

Watch James Vincent McMorrow's full Morning Becomes Eclectic session at KCRW.com.

