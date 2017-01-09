Accessibility links

In Café Tacvba's New Video, The 'Futuro' Is Not Black And White

Looking to the future is the right way to start off a new year. In the video for the electronica-tinged Latin American folk song "Futuro," Café Tacvba looks beyond binaries to see time and the universe through an optimistic lens.

With black-and-white illustrations by Jorge Alderete, the video zooms into its characters as distorted colors bleed into the images. "Futuro" plays with the idea that everything cannot simply be black and white, life or death; that there are spaces in between. "Everything can be put up with, even though it's cloudy," band member and vocalist Quique Rangel sings. "We will continue to move forward."

"Futuro" has opened an opportunity for Café Tacvba to take risks and blend its sounds and creative imagery more distinctively than ever. Reflecting the song's tone, the video offers a dark yet confident take on the future — just in time for 2017.

