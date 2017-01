Danish singer Agnes Obel has made Berlin her home for the last decade. She recorded, produced and mixed the gorgeously intimate record Citizen Of Glass on her own in her adopted home. Her captivating voice is layered in incredibly interesting ways in this song, "Familiar."

SET LIST

"Familiar"

Photo: Larry Hirshowitz/KCRW.

Watch Agnes Obel's full Morning Becomes Eclectic session at KCRW.com.