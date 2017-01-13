Accessibility links

Special Series

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Acclaimed jazz artists share music and memories
Enlarge this image

Jeannie Cheatham, pictured here with her husband, bass trombonist Jimmy Cheatham, joined Marian McPartland for this 1989 episode of Piano Jazz. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

Jeannie Cheatham, pictured here with her husband, bass trombonist Jimmy Cheatham, joined Marian McPartland for this 1989 episode of Piano Jazz.

Courtesy of the artist

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Jeannie Cheatham On Piano Jazz

Jeannie Cheatham On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/509648627/509683551" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Pianist and vocalist Jeannie Cheatham began piano lessons at the tender age of 5. At 13, she became intoxicated by the sounds of jazz. Cheatham toured with such blues artists as Jimmy Witherspoon, T-Bone Walker, Odetta and Big Mama Thornton. In the 1950s she met her husband, bass trombonist Jimmy Cheatham, and the pair formed the Sweet Baby Blues Band.

On this 1989 Piano Jazz, Cheatham solos on "Finance Company Blues" and "Midnight Mama." Marian McPartland and Cheatham join forces for a swinging duet on "Perdido."

Originally broadcast in the spring of 1989.

Set List

  • "Finance Company Blues" (Cheatham, Cheatham)

  • "How Long Blues" (Carr, Williams)

  • "Summertime" (Gershwin, Gershwin, Heyward)

  • "Perdido" (Drake, Lengsfelder, Tizol)

  • "Midnight Mama" (Cheatham, Cheatham)

  • "Little Girl Musician"/"Am I Blue" (Gershwin, Akst, Clarke)

  • "What's Your Story Morning Glory" (Lawrence, Webster, Williams)

  • "Roll 'Em Pete" (Johnson, Turner)

[+] read more[-] less

More From Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Loston Harris On Piano Jazz

Listen

Loston Harris. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of the artist

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Loston Harris On Piano Jazz

The singer and pianist performs "Do Nothing 'Til You Hear From Me" with host Marian McPartland.

Loston Harris On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/507397417/507539522" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
André Previn On Piano Jazz

Listen

André Previn. Harald Hoffmann/Deutsche Grammophon hide caption

toggle caption Harald Hoffmann/Deutsche Grammophon

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

André Previn On Piano Jazz

The conductor, composer and pianist plays a special treatment of "Stormy Weather" in a 1990 session.

André Previn On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/506487969/506720784" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Patti Wicks On Piano Jazz

Listen

Patti Wicks. Jimmy Katz/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Jimmy Katz/Courtesy of the artist

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Patti Wicks On Piano Jazz

Hear the pianist and singer join Marian McPartland for a duet version of "Body And Soul."

Patti Wicks On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/505874280/505875288" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Grover Washington, Jr. On Piano Jazz

Listen

Grover Washington, Jr. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of the artist

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Grover Washington, Jr. On Piano Jazz

The Grammy-winning saxophonist plays Duke Ellington standards with host Marian McPartland in 1994.

Grover Washington, Jr. On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/504956273/504956800" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Meredith D'Ambrosio On Piano Jazz

Listen

Meredith D'Ambrosio appears on the cover of her 1981 album Another Time. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of the artist

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Meredith D'Ambrosio On Piano Jazz

The vocalist, pianist, visual artist and teacher joined Marian McPartland in 1994.

Meredith D'Ambrosio On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/504133599/504135813" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Lonnie Liston Smith On Piano Jazz

Listen

Lonnie Liston Smith on the cover of Astral Traveling (1973). Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of the artist

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Lonnie Liston Smith On Piano Jazz

One of contemporary music's most versatile keyboardists, Smith joined Marian McPartland in 2002.

Lonnie Liston Smith In The Studio

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/503335536/503336370" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Nellie Lutcher On Piano Jazz

Listen

Nellie Lutcher. William P. Gottlieb/Library of Congress hide caption

toggle caption William P. Gottlieb/Library of Congress

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Nellie Lutcher On Piano Jazz

Hear the vocalist and pianist play her original tunes "Hurry On Down" and "Real Gone Guy."

Nellie Lutcher On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/502487319/502603441" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Richard Sudhalter On Piano Jazz

Listen

Richard "Dick" Sudhalter appears on the cover of The Classic Jazz Quartet: The Complete Recordings. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of the artist

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Richard Sudhalter On Piano Jazz

The cornetist and critic performs "Chasing Shadows" with Marian McPartland in a 1992 session.

Richard Sudhalter On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/501714165/501719238" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Jackie And Roy On Piano Jazz

Listen

Jackie Cain and Roy Kral at the Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society in Half Moon Bay, Calif., in 1982. Brian McMillen/Wikimedia Commons hide caption

toggle caption Brian McMillen/Wikimedia Commons

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Jackie And Roy On Piano Jazz

Hear the husband-and-wife duo join Marian McPartland for a trio version of "Joy Spring."

Jackie And Roy On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/497936484/497939089" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Chucho Valdés On Piano Jazz

Listen

Chucho Valdés. Elmer Martinez/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption Elmer Martinez/AFP/Getty Images

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Chucho Valdés On Piano Jazz

Hear the innovator in Latin jazz play his original compositions "Claudia" and "Mambo Influenciado."

Chucho Valdés On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/496891193/497008290" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top