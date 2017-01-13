Jeannie Cheatham On Piano Jazz

Pianist and vocalist Jeannie Cheatham began piano lessons at the tender age of 5. At 13, she became intoxicated by the sounds of jazz. Cheatham toured with such blues artists as Jimmy Witherspoon, T-Bone Walker, Odetta and Big Mama Thornton. In the 1950s she met her husband, bass trombonist Jimmy Cheatham, and the pair formed the Sweet Baby Blues Band.

On this 1989 Piano Jazz, Cheatham solos on "Finance Company Blues" and "Midnight Mama." Marian McPartland and Cheatham join forces for a swinging duet on "Perdido."

Originally broadcast in the spring of 1989.

Set List