When Wolf Parade announced that it was going on indefinite hiatus in 2010, fans thought they might have heard the last from the Montreal quartet. At the time, the frenetic indie rock band had just released its third album and was riding a wave of critical and popular acclaim. It seemed like an odd time to pump the brakes.

The abrupt ending felt like a breakup, so it was a shock early last year when the band's long-dormant website announced a handful of tour dates in 2016 — including a summer stop at Pickathon, a three-day festival held annually outside Portland, Ore.

The group's first festival performance in over half a decade was a triumphant return. Armed with crowd favorites and new songs from a four-track EP, Wolf Parade played a captivating nighttime set at the Pickathon Woods Stage that included this performance of "Mr. Startup."

Pickathon returns Aug. 3-6 in Happy Valley, Ore. The just-announced 2017 lineup includes appearances from Drive-By Truckers, Dinosaur Jr., Charles Bradley, Deer Tick and Ty Segall.

SET LIST