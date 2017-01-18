Jonathan Edwards On Mountain Stage

One of America's favorite singer-songwriters, Jonathan Edwards, makes his third appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Woodrow Wilson Auditorium in Beckley, W.Va. Although he's best known for his 1971 protest-song-turned-mainstream-hit "Sunshine," Edwards is a true veteran musician with over four decades of country, folk and bluegrass under his belt. That wide-ranging musicianship shows in his latest studio release, 2015's Tomorrow's Child, which is out now on Rising Records. He easily captures the timeless quality of Bascom Lamar Lunsford's 1928 folk standard "Mole In The Ground" while breathing some pop life into once-bluesy recordings like "This Old Guitar."

While that Darrell Scott-produced record features appearances from Vince Gill, Shawn Colvin and Jerry Douglas, Edwards is joined for this particular performance by the illustrious Mountain Stage Band and Grammy-winning Mountain Stage guest artist Tim O'Brien.

SET LIST