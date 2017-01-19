Accessibility links

The First Gorillaz Song In 5 Years Features Benjamin Clementine

After a solo album, a Blur reunion and multiple teases, Damon Albarn has finally shared the first song from his virtual band Gorillaz since 2012's "DoYaThing" single. The woozy "Hallelujah Money" features the singer Benjamin Clementine in a golden elevator as images of old-school cartoons and end-times gloom flash behind him.

Murdoc, the band's animated bassist, writes via Facebook, "In these dark times, we all need someone to look up to. Me. That's why I'm giving you this new Gorillaz song, a lightning bolt of truth in a black night. You're welcome. Now piss on! The new album's not gonna write itself."

Hear Gorillaz's live set from Damascus.

