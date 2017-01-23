Accessibility links

Special Series

All Songs TV

Great new music videos, picked by All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton
YouTube

All Songs TV

In Touché Amoré's 'Benediction,' Jeremy Bolm Brings His Mother's Story Home

Last fall, Jeremy Bolm went to Norfolk, Neb., to take his mother's story home. Touché Amoré's mature and moving Stage Four deals with the 2014 death of the singer's mother with the kind of rage, questioning and wisdom that grief provides. While its title suggests an ending, "Benediction" is the centerpiece of the album, where Bolm works out that grief less with the raspy scream for which he's known and more with a somber voice over cascading, Hum-like guitars.

In this video, Bolm goes to his mother's hometown, where, against corn fields and long buildings and even longer grey skies, he contemplates the place that inspired her to leave.

"'Benediction' tells the story of my brother and I driving to Norfolk, Neb., to bury my mother's ashes," Bolm writes. "It's a small farm town north of Omaha. Touché Amoré started our last tour in Nebraska, so I flew out early and made this with Chris Willmore filming and Sean Stout editing. [That duo also made the video for 'Skyscraper.']

"For our final video for Stage Four, I wanted to bring her story home. 'Palm Dreams' represents California and where she raised a family, 'Skyscraper' represented her admiration for New York City and now 'Benediction' gives you an understanding of why she had big city eyes."

Stage Four is out via Epitaph.

[+] read more[-] less

More From All Songs TV

How Sheep Teach Us To Hate Gun Violence

Watch

Watsky's cautionary tale, as told by sheep. Carlos Lopez Estrada/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Carlos Lopez Estrada/Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

How Sheep Teach Us To Hate Gun Violence

Watch as slam poet and hip-hop artist Watsky tackles a powerful issue in "Stick To Your Guns."

Alvvays, 'Next Of Kin' (Live)

Watch

Alvvays, performing live at Pickathon Woods Stage. Bill Purcell/opbmusic hide caption

toggle caption Bill Purcell/opbmusic

All Songs TV

Alvvays, 'Next Of Kin' (Live)

opbmusic.org

The Canadian band brings infectious energy and danceable jangle pop to the Woods Stage.

Back To Top