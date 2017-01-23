Accessibility links

Special Series

All Songs TV

Great new music videos, picked by All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton
YouTube

All Songs TV

First Watch: Eric Biddines, 'Peeuurrnn'

There's a special kind of clarity that comes from solitude and a change of scenery. Like Superman leaving Metropolis for his Fortress of Solitude, rapper-singer Eric Biddines leaves the tropical climate of his native South Florida for the snowy scenery of the Rocky Mountains in a new video for "Peeuurrnn." The bouncy, Upgrayde-produced song takes its onomatopoeic title from the sound of a speeding bullet.

For Biddines, an introspective Southern griot in the tradition of OutKast and Goodie Mob, that distinctive, percussive sound symbolizes an instantaneous change of mood and mindset, from negative to positive. In this scenic video, directed by Ryan Snyder, we get Biddines all by his lonesome, in all his gold-toothed glory, going line for line with his reflection in the mirror and trudging through the snowy terrain. Alone time never looked so dope.

Eric Biddines' The Local Cafe will be released Jan. 27 on Juggernaut Sound/ EMPIRE.

[+] read more[-] less

More From All Songs TV

How Sheep Teach Us To Hate Gun Violence

Watch

Watsky's cautionary tale, as told by sheep. Carlos Lopez Estrada/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Carlos Lopez Estrada/Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

How Sheep Teach Us To Hate Gun Violence

Watch as slam poet and hip-hop artist Watsky tackles a powerful issue in "Stick To Your Guns."

Alvvays, 'Next Of Kin' (Live)

Watch

Alvvays, performing live at Pickathon Woods Stage. Bill Purcell/opbmusic hide caption

toggle caption Bill Purcell/opbmusic

All Songs TV

Alvvays, 'Next Of Kin' (Live)

opbmusic.org

The Canadian band brings infectious energy and danceable jangle pop to the Woods Stage.

Back To Top